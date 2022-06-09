Lindsie Chrisley Reacts to Todd and Julie Chrisley's Guilty Verdict in Tax Fraud Case

✖

Lindsie Chrisley is "deeply saddened" after Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty in their federal tax fraud case Tuesday. The Chrisley Knows Best daughter took to her Instagram Story with a statement following the verdict that was handed down to her father and stepmother, writing, "The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole."

Lindsie, who co-hosts podcasts Coffee Convos and The Southern Tea after her exit from her family's reality show, continued, "I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week. Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support." Alongside the message was a photo of Lindsie with her son Jackson and their dog.

Tuesday, Todd and Julie were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud. The USA stars were indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2019, but denied all allegations of fraud against them at the time. Prosecutors argued that the Chrisleys created false documents to obtain $30 million in bank loans in order to fund their lavish lifestyles, then filed for bankruptcy to avoid paying more than $20 million in debt.

The reality stars face up to 30 years in jail. A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled, but their attorney, Steve Friedberg, told PEOPLE the couple plans to appeal the verdict. "Both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal," he said in a statement. "Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans. They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the 'fight' until they are vindicated. They have their priorities in order and are currently concentrating on the welfare of their children and Todd's mother, Elizabeth Faye Chrisley."

Lindsie has a complicated relationship with her parents and has been estranged from the family since 2019. Todd and Julie previously accused Lindsie of turning them into tax authorities, which she denied, and Lindsie accused her father of blackmailing her with a sex tape, which he denied.