Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Her Silence Over Todd and Julie Chrisley's Prison Sentencing

Lindsie Chrisley is speaking out about Todd and Julie Chrisley's prison sentence for the first time since the Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, on fraud and tax evasion charges. After a federal judge sentenced Lindsie's father and stepmother last month, the Coffee Convos podcast host shared a statement with Hollywood Life that will also air on Thursday's episode.

"I wanted to take a minute and first of all, say thank you to all of our listeners that have reached out to me the past few weeks regarding my family," Lindsie began. "I wanted to take a step back and begin to process everything before speaking and making any statements." She continued that the past few months have been "extremely hard" for her family for her and her family, calling herself "heartbroken" over the updates in Todd in Julie's case that occurred late last month.

Lindsie previously hinted at her response to the sentencing just hours after the judge's ruling was handed down, posting a video with her friends captioned, "The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne." She later posted a photo with son Jackson she captioned, "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. Psalm 34:18."

"I know some of the media has tried to twist my response to this and make it something it's not, but at the end of the day, there is no tea here," Lindsie continued in Thursday's upcoming episode of Coffee Convos. "I am heartbroken and navigating this process the best way I know how. At the end of the day, this is a real family, and these are real and raw emotions." She concluded by sending love and gratitude to her fans. "With that being said, thank you all for your love, support, and prayers. It really means the world to my family and me," the podcaster said.

A federal jury found Todd and Julie guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud back in June. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud. The couple has denied all the accusations made against them. Chrisley Knows Best and its spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley, have reportedly been canceled after Todd and Chrisley's sentencing, but the series is expected to air a handful of episodes filmed before the trial next year, according to Deadline.