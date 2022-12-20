Lindsie Chrisley Tells How Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Spending Final Weeks Before Prison

In November, Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison after previously being found guilty of multiple financial crimes. Now, their daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, is opening up about how the family is doing before their respective prison stints, per PEOPLE. As Lindsie explained, her parents are trying to spend as much quality time with the family as they can before they have to report to prison.

Lindsie first shared some of the advice that her parents have shared in the past. She explained, "My parents regularly say, and I believe they've said on their podcast as well, that at this time it's basically living every day like it's your last, enjoying the moment, spending time with their kids that are in Nashville." While Lindsie isn't able to be in Nashville with Todd and Julie, she is staying in contact with them.

"Of course, I'm spending time with my parents over the phone because I also have shared custody [with my ex-husband William Campbell]," Lindsie shared. "So I don't have the luxury of being able to just pick up and go to Nashville and be there until January. But my parents are definitely dedicating their time in therapy and their biblical studies as well as with their children." As the Coffee Convos podcast host said, Todd and Julie will report to prison in January. In November, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie to 7 years in prison after they were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. They were also both sentenced to 16 months probation.

Despite the fact that Lindsie's relationship with her parents has been touch and go in the past, she has been supportive of them throughout this situation. She even testified on her parents' behalf in court. After Todd and Julie were sentenced to prison, Lindsie shared a statement with Hollywood Life in which she expressed how "extremely hard" this has been on her family.

"I wanted to take a minute and first of all, say thank you to all of our listeners that have reached out to me the past few weeks regarding my family," Lindsie began. "I wanted to take a step back and begin to process everything before speaking and making any statements." She went on to say that she was "heartbroken" over the latest updates in Todd and Julie's case.