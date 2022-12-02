Todd and Julie Chrisley Break Silence Following Prison Sentences: God 'Will Walk us Through'

Todd and Julie Chrisley have spoken out about their conviction for fraud and their sentence to multiple years in federal prison and several months of probation. "Age is just a number, and since we don't know our death date, we have to live every day as if it's our last," Julie, 49, said on the Chrisley Confessions podcast on Nov. 30, reading a quote by Priscilla Shirer. Todd, 53, agreed with his wife. "Yesterday doesn't matter. Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God, because we're not promised tomorrow," he said on Wednesday. "What God calls us through, he will walk us through." In the weeks following their sentencing, the couple, who wed in 1996, have relied on their faith. "God will call you to do something, and he'll equip you to do it. He'll give you what you need to do it," Julie said in the episode. "The difficulties I'm going through, how I handle it — [my kids are] watching that as well. If I handle it right, they're watching, if I screw it up, they're watching, and so, for me as a parent, I want to try to make sure that I do it right more than I do it wrong, because I know they're watching, and I know it will prepare them for difficulties, unfortunately, that they will have later in life."

According to multiple reports, Todd, who shares son Chase, 26, daughter Savannah, 25, and 16-year-old Grayson with Julie, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday, Nov. 21. Judge Eleanor Ross sentenced his wife to seven years. Additionally, 16 months of probation will be imposed on the couple. They were initially charged in 2019 with bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy after allegedly exaggerating their earnings to banks to obtain over $30 million in loans, according to US Weekly. The Chrisley Knows Best alum pleaded not guilty to all charges at the time, claiming that Mark Braddock, who was fired in 2012, committed the crimes in their name by impersonating Todd.

The couple and their accountant Peter Tarantino went on trial in May and were found guilty on all charges the following month. Todd and Julie were found guilty by a jury of five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, and one count of tax fraud in June. In addition, Julie was charged with obstruction of justice and wire fraud after allegedly fabricating credit reports and false bank statements to rent a home. On Nov. 28, Tarantino was sentenced to 36 months in prison. The reality television personalities filed a motion in September to push back their October sentencing date to Nov. 21 and were later granted their request.