Kylie Jenner Threatened by Another Alleged Stalker at Her Mansion

Kylie Jenner and her team dealt with another alleged stalker last week. The man had visited Jenner's Los Angeles-area home several times before, but this time he refused to leave until he met the 23-year-old reality TV star. Jenner's security team detained him until police arrived. Like almost all members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Jenner has faced stalkers in the past, including one who was sentenced to a year in jail in 2019.

In this latest case, a 35-year-old man stopped by Jenner's home, law enforcement sources told TMZ Sunday. The man was "familiar" with her security team since he had visited her home in the past. Usually, the man always left when they asked him to. In this case, he allegedly refused to leave until he met Jenner in person. He allegedly wanted to tell her he loves her. Jenner's security refused to let him meet the Kylie Cosmetics founder. Jenner's security team detained the man until police arrived. Police arrested the man, who was booked for misdemeanor trespassing and then released.

Jenner and her famous sisters have frequently dealt with stalkers. In November 2019, trespasser Brendon Sevilla Martinez was sentenced to one year in prison after he pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor of trespassing on private property via driving and one felony count of bringing contraband into jail. Martinez was also sentenced to three years probation and ordered to stay 100 yards away from Jenner's home.

Just last week, Jenner's older sister Kim Kardashian West faced another strange encounter with a disturbed fan. Sources told TMZ Kardashian received a package from a fan that included a diamond ring and a package of Plan B contraceptives. The package was found on June 3 and Kardashian's security believes it was sent by a man who visited Kardashian's home in February and just a couple of weeks ago. When he last showed up, the man claimed he was going to take Kardashian to dinner. The man has also allegedly harassed Kardashian online. The social media accounts were shut down and Kardashian's team plans to file for a restraining order.

This would be the second restraining order Kardashian has had to file for in less than a month. On May 28, TMZ reported that Kardashian's attorney got a temporary restraining order to protect Kardashian from Charles Peter Zelenoff, 32, who has allegedly been harassing Kardashian for months. Kardashian is afraid the man was getting "increasingly frustrated" because he could not get inside Kardashian's home. She noted the man has two recent battery convictions.