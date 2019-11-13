Kylie Jenner Trespasser Sentenced to a Year in Jail

Following an incident at Kylie Jenner‘s home in which a trespasser, Brendon Sevilla Martinez, demanded to see the reality star, the obsessive fan has received jail time, as TMZ reported. This news comes after it was reported that Jenner filed a restraining order against Martinez after he trespassed on her property on Oct. 29.

The L.A. County Superior Court clerk told TMZ that Martinez pled no contest to one misdemeanor count of trespassing on private property via driving and one felony count of bringing contraband into jail (Martinez reportedly had a glass pipe on him when he was arrested). He was subsequently sentenced to one year in jail, which he will serve in L.A. County jail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to receiving jail time, Martinez received three years probation and was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Hidden Hills, the community where Jenner lives. TMZ also reported that there will be a hearing later in the month to try and extend the restraining order that the reality star originally placed.

On Oct. 30, TMZ initially reported the news that Jenner had filed a restraining order against Martinez, who considered himself a fan of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. They reported that he supposedly arrived on her property on Oct. 29, started knocking on her front door, and demanded that he see the star. A security guard then escorted him off the premises, and he was subsequently arrested.

The publication reported that Jenner was scared for her and her daughter Stormi’s safety after the incident. She was not home when Martinez showed up. Additionally, she has not addressed the matter publicly on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Aug 12, 2019 at 3:48pm PDT

Unfortunately, Jenner has had to deal with stalkers in the past. In June 2016, TMZ once again reported that a man tried to meet with Jenner after arriving on her property. At the time, the man arrived at the reality star’s gated community, The Oaks, and said that he was there for a meeting with her. After being turned away by security guards, he tried to ram the gate before speeding away.

As if that wasn’t scary enough, he tried to do the exact same thing a couple of weeks later. Following his second attempt, the police were able to track his car down and he was then charged with two misdemeanor counts of vandalism. He was later sentenced to ten days in county jail.

The scariest part of the whole issue may just be that a year following these incidents, the man, Marvin Magallanes, confessed to the stabbing death of a homeless man and was linked to another unsolved murder, according to the ABC 7 News.

Considering just how scary these recent incidents were, it is good to know that Jenner is now indeed safe. Although, there’s no doubt that simply dealing with these cases must be very stressful.