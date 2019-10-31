Kylie Jenner Files Restraining Order Against Fan After Trespassing Her Home

Kylie Jenner has filed a restraining order against a man who was able to break his way on to her property recently. According to documents obtained by E!, he managed to get through her gated community and on to her drive way before walking up to her door, proceeding to knock “aggressively” claiming he was there to visit with the makeup mogul. Thankfully, before things could be taken to the next level, Jenner’s security guard escorted the stalker off her property where he was later arrested.

As a result, the man has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Jenner, her home, workplace and car. It was unclear on whether her 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster was present during the incident but she did bring that up when she filed the report stating, “I have a young child and also fear for her safety,” before claiming, “I have suffered, and continue to suffer emotional distress.”

Jenner isn’t the only family member over the years to deal with uncomfortable situations like this. Just last year, her sister Kendall Jenner dealt with something similar, except more action was taken in her case. A year ago this month the young model was stalked by a man named John Ford who managed to get himself onto her property on more than one occasion. After filing a restraining order herself, he was eventually deported to Canada by ICE in June.

“As a result of Mr. Ford’s repeated stalking, I have suffered, and continue to suffer, emotional distress,” Kendall stated, similarly to what Jenner put down. After he was dealt with by ICE, the entire Kardashian and Jenner family put out a statement.

“We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Department and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism lead to the apprehension of this man. Not only have his actions had a severe impact on Kendall’s life, but on our entire family, causing all of us to fear for her safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind,” the document read.

When the famous family first started their popular reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians back in 2007, it didn’t take long before the head of household, Kris Jenner, suggested her daughters start investing in a security team. Kim Kardashian was the first to hire a personal body guard after an incident that made her feel unsafe and unprotected as she was by herself, without a team then. It didn’t take long before the entire family got security.