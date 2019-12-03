Kendall Jenner Intruder Gets Taken Down by Security

A man was arrested on Monday night for trespassing on Kendall Jenner‘s property, scaling the fence surrounding her home in Los Angeles before her security team apprehended him.

TMZ reports that Richard Eggers was tackled by security after making his way to Jenner’s driveway just before midnight. The model’s security team held Eggers until the LAPD arrived to arrest him, at which time Eggers reportedly told police he was going door to door to collect signatures to impeach Donald Trump. It is unclear whether Jenner was home at the time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eggers had previously been spotted on Jenner’s security cameras in September but had run away before her team could catch him, so her team was reportedly on the lookout for the 27-year-old.

“I, literally, once a week have a stalker, maybe more, twice a week,” Jenner previously said on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Some show up at my house, every single day.”

Jenner has had multiple intruders at her homes including a 2016 incident in which a 25-year-old man was arrested for stalking after he was found standing in her driveway waiting for the model to return. Earlier this year, John Ford, 38, was arrested by ICE shortly after he was released from jail, where he served half the sentence he received for trespassing on Jenner’s property multiple times. Jenner had obtained a restraining order against Ford and he pleaded no contest to two counts of trespassing. He had been deported by June 2019.

In 2018, Jenner blasted TMZ on Twitter for releasing the location of her home and potentially jeopardizing her safety in the process after the outlet reported that Ford had ended up by her pool.

“And how do you guys think these terrifying people know where my house is?” she wrote. “cuz you release not only photos but my location. it is so beyond unsafe. is this not our one ounce of privacy we can get??? ….”

“i understand what i’ve signed up for but when you release the exact location to where i live THAT is when you’re putting my life in danger,” she continued. “your home is your safe haven, but for me, cuz of outlets like you, my home is anything BUT. you should be ashamed of yourself.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Don Arnold