Kylie Jenner Pushes Instagram's Censorship Limits With Latest Post

Just because Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending does not mean that the Kardashian-Jenner family is going anywhere. That reality TV juggernaut is simply morphing into something new with an upcoming Hulu reality series, so expect to see the sisters continue to dominate social media and beyond. Kylie Jenner recently took to Instagram to show off her latest bikini, proving that being a mom does not preclude you from posting thirst traps on social media.

Jenner posted a photo of herself in a pale pink, barely-there bikini and a massive statement necklace with the caption "my vibe right now is just living life," because nothing says a chill vibe like heavily doctored photos and expensive hair extensions. Her sisters were in the comments section cheering her on. "Live that life," Kourtney Kardashian wrote, while Kim Kardashian chimed in with "I've been waiting for this blessing."

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians wraps up this year, bringing one chapter of this famous family's story to a close. In an October video with YouTuber James Charles, Kylie explained that she was "sad" about the end of the show. "It’s the end of a chapter, but we all came to the decision that it was just time to just move on and let it be great," Jenner explained. "We could just keep going and going and going, but we’ve just got to let it be."

While details of the new reality series are being kept under wraps, but it's clear that the famously wealthy family has gotten quite the financial deal with Hulu for making the switch to streaming. "The family is really excited about this new chapter and adventure and of course are not looking to get out of the spotlight," an insider told Entertainment Tonight. "They'll still continue to share about their lives through the deal with Hulu, but now with a new, updated spin." There are few things in modern life of which we can be certain, but death, taxes, and the inevitability of the Kardashians on our television screens seem to be solid guesse.