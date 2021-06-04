Kylie Jenner Prepping Her Next Big Business Venture

✖

After becoming a billionaire and being the youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner families, Kylie Jenner is off to her next business venture! The mom-of-one won't be starting a new line of cosmetics, instead she's going to cater to babies and moms! According to TMZ, the 23-year-old filed trademarks for "Kylie Baby."

What all will Kylie Baby entail? Everything it seems like. According to the outlet, she's going to cover almost everything an expecting mother would need from baby furniture like cribs and changing tables, to appropriate skincare, breast storage bottles, linens and swaddling blankets. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to her daughter Stormi — who she shares with rapper Travis Scott — in 2017 and has gushed over her little girl ever since. Fans were shocked when news broke that she was an expecting mother because she kept it a secret the entire nine months, although there were a lot of speculation at the time that she may be pregnant.

When the pandemic struck, forcing millions of people to quarantine inside their homes for months on end, Jenner noted that she felt a little prepared for it in a sense that that's what she had to do in order to keep her pregnancy a secret. She revealed in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that once her belly started really showing, she wasn't even able to go outside of her house at all because of the paparazzi flying over her home. Although she was stuck inside for months on end, prior to a worldwide pandemic, she was grateful she was able to share those private moments within the privacy of her own family and friends before allowing everyone else to celebrate the news with her.

Her celebrations didn't end there because just two years after, it was announced that Kylie had become a self-made billionaire. Although she received a lot of backlash from some accusing her of having a leg up because of her sisters and her television show, her family backed her by saying what she chose to do with her time, efforts and money was all her and she made every decision herself. Being recognized by Forbes, Jenner quickly caught more attention than ever before. Now that she's accomplished what only few have, she's on to create more for herself as she starts a new venture in the world of business, especially as her family's hit reality series comes to a close.