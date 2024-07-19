Kyle Richards Marks Major Personal Milestone Amid Reports on Ex Mauricio Umansky's New Love

Kyle Richards is marking two years of living alcohol-free. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, took to Instagram on Thursday, July 18, to mark the personal milestone just days after her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, was photographed kissing a mystery woman in Mykonos, Greece.

"This week was my 2 year anniversary of being alcohol free (July 15th) I can remember a time when the idea of going 2 weeks seemed impossible," Richards wrote on Instagram alongside a strong gym selfie. "I'm proud of the fact that I've had the willpower to stay on this path. I know many people would love for me to start drinking again. Even friends with the best of intentions. Everyone loved 'Party Kyle.' I think that was the hardest part of all of this. The resistance from others."

As a former "people pleaser," the Bravo star said it was tough to move past the lack of "encouragement" she received earlier in her sober journey. "But I've dropped enough splits and whipped enough pony tails to know when it's time to call it a day," she continued, joking, "Ok, I may still drop a split here and there. Sorry."

The Halloween Ends actress revealed that a change came when her mental and physical health became more important to her than "feeling like I had to be 'on' at a party or social setting." She concluded her lengthy message: "It would have been a lot harder going through these difficult times if I had been drinking. I want to wake up every day feeling my best. Mentally & physically strong enough to face whatever comes my way. ....Personally , I prefer to see people and situations just as they are. AND without the hangxiety."

(Photo: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky)

While the reality personality didn't go into details about the difficult times she was experiencing, the post came just days after Umansky, 54, was spotted kissing a blonde woman at the Mykonos airport amid his marital separation. Richards was quick to remove "wife" from her Instagram bio after the photos were published, having previously dropped the Buying Beverly Hills star's last name from her Instagram profile in May.

Umansky and Richards have not yet filed for divorce after confirming in July 2023 that they had separated after 27 years of marriage. The former couple, who share daughters Alexia, 28, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16, announced their split on social media at the time, calling claims that they were divorcing at the time "untrue."

"However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part," they wrote, asking to "be able to work through our issues privately" despite their status as public figures. "While it may be entertaining to speculate," they wrote, "please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."