'Real Housewives' Star Denies Ozempic Rumors: 'Stop Spreading Lies'

Kyle Richards is shutting down Ozempic rumors once again as she updates Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans about her recent sobriety journey. The 54-year-old Bravo star returned to social media Monday to share a gallery of photos featuring moments from "life lately," a number of which feature her at the gym.

Commenters were quick to speculate that Richards had been using Ozempic, one of the brand names for the prescription medication used for people with type 2 diabetes also known as semaglutide and tirzepatide that has been sweeping Hollywood. "I have never tried Ozempic or any of those medicines so stop spreading lies. You don't know me," Richards responded to one commenter accusing her of using Ozempic, adding, "I'm sorry but you don't get muscles from that so kindly [middle finger emoji]."

When another follower commented, "Stop lying and just cop to it. We women would respect it more. Everyone is on it! You struggled for years and now all of sudden you can just work out and lose 50lbs?" Richards clapped back, "I didn't lose 50 pounds you fool. I'm done explaining to people who don't want to hear the truth."

On a more positive note, the reality personality responded to a commenter asking if she was still sober from alcohol revealing that July 15 would mark one year without drinking. "I don't usually feel like I need anything BUT now and then I may have a mocktail," Richards answered another commenter asking for tips on how to go out and have fun without drinking. "And this season I did have a non-alcoholic beer a few times."

In addition to cutting out alcohol, Richards has countered repeated rumors that she's been losing weight with the help of Ozempic with details of her change in diet. "NO alcohol, bread, pasta, sugar. I eat protein, fruit and vegetables," Richards said in January of her transformation. "Now that I am the weight I want to be, I will have the occasional small amount of pasta etc once in a while. But no alcohol since July 15." She continued of her fitness routine, "I workout every day. [Changing] it up between running, cycling, hiking and yoga. Weights & stomach everyday."