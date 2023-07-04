'RHOBH': Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Break Silence on Separation Reports

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have broken their silence on reports that they have separated after 27 years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills duo took to social media just hours after PEOPLE reported they were "still living under the same roof" as they determined what would be next for their family after nearly three decades.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," Richards wrote on her Instagram in a statement also shared to Umansky's profile. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously." The joint statement continued: "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative." The two concluded, "Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio."

Richards and Umansky tied the knot in 1996 and share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards is also mother to daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, 34, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie. The Buying Beverly Hills star previously confirmed in April on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast that their marriage had come into question on Season 13 of RHOBH.

"[There's] that one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives and so now it's a storyline. So there's definitely some stories out there and Kyle and I address it and we'll take it from there. It is what it is," Umansky explained. "They really brought it up to Kyle, which is kind of b-hy and super mean because, particularly the girls, they actually know what's going on and they know exactly what it's all about." He continued at the time, "For [her costars] to bring it on and make it more real, bring it to the show ... just kind of sucks. So we did address it and it is what it is. I think, you know, in order to be on these shows you've gotta grow some thick skin."