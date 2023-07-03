'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards and Husband Mauricio Umansky Reportedly Split

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's 27-year marriage is reportedly over. A source close to the pair, who wed in 1996, tells PEOPLE Magazine: "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family." The two first met at a nightclub in 1994 and wed two years later. At the time of them meeting, Richards was divorced from her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she had a daughter Farrah Brittany (née Aldjufrie). In her marriage to Umansky, they had three more daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Speculation about the state of their marriage began within the last year after Richards' social media mentions of Umansky ceased. She was also reportedly seen without her wedding band.

Richards has been a staple on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the show's premiere in 2010. Their relationship appeared to be stable. Umansky has his own real estate series on Netflix, Buying Beverly Hills, which his family has also appeared on. During her time on Season 1 of Ultimate Girls Trip, Umansky joined Richards in Turks and Caicos while he was there on business, with Richards gushing about their spicy love life.

The news of their split comes on the heels of Umansky denying any split being imminent between him and Richards. "We're not getting divorced," Umansky insisted on an early April episode of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge's podcast, Two T's In a Pod. "I mean, it's so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it's a storyline." He also promised the hosts and fellow Housewives (as seen on RHOC) that viewers will see him and Richards address the rumors directly in the upcoming season of the RHOBH.