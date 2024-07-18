Mauricio Umansky Seen Kissing Woman in Mykonos One Year After Kyle Richards Split

Mauricio Umansky has a new lady in his life. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills husband, 54, was photographed kissing a mystery woman in Mykonos on Wednesday, more than a year after he separated from his wife of 27 years, Kyle Richards.

In the photos obtained by TMZ, Umansky was greeted enthusiastically at the Mykonos airport by a blonde woman wearing sunglasses, a black bikini, and a semi-sheer bathing suit coverup. The Buying Beverly Hills star embraced the woman in the photos, hugging and kissing her after getting his bags.

(Photo: Mauricio Umansky on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. - Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

The PDA moment comes a year after Umansky and Richards confirmed they had separated. "Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," the Bravo stars announced on Instagram July 3, 2023, in response to reports of their split. "However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

Both Umansky and Richards have been the subject of relationship rumors in the days that followed. The Real Housewives star, 55, has repeatedly denied a romantic relationship with country singer Mogan Wade, saying time and time again that she and the 29-year-old are just friends.

Umansky also denied having a romantic relationship with his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater last year after the duo was photographed holding hands during his time on the reality dance competition. Then in December, Umansky shared photos and videos on Instagram of him skiing with Brazilian artist Anitta, 31, and YouTube star LeLe Pons, 28, both of whom were clad only in towels and skis. That same month, the real estate mogul was spotted with influencer Alexandria Wolfe, 31, in Aspen, Colorado.

(Photo: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. - Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

In February, Richards told Entertainment Tonight that she and Umansky are "free to do what we want" in terms of dating outside of their marriage amid the separation. The former couple insists they split on good terms, even living together in their shared marital home until May, when Richards revealed her ex had moved out.

Most recently, the exes got together with daughters Alexia, 28, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16, to celebrate Umansky's birthday in June. Richards told ET in February that she and Umansky hadn't decided to divorce yet, but that what she needs to see from Umansky in order to decide to stay together "is a very big question ... I don't know if I can answer..." She continued, "I just hope that no matter what, that we always have love and respect for each other."