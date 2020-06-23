Kristin Cavallari Says Jay Cutler Has a 'Heart of Gold' in Father's Day Post Amid Divorce

✖

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are making their family work even amid their divorce. The Very Cavallari star wished her estranged husband a belated Father's Day on Monday, thanking him on social media for the way he loves their three children — sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4.

"Saved the best for last....happy (late) Father’s Day to Jay," she captioned a picture of her three kids from behind. Adding that she had spent a "beautiful day" with her ex and their kids at her new house, the MTV alum wrote, "Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how." Cavallari added that in such unsure times, she is positive her children are "lucky" to have Cutler as a dad. "Hopefully they all 3 get a smidge of that heart of gold," she concluded.

The couple was praised by their followers for the mature take on co-parenting. "Good for you both, that makes such a difference for the kids!!" one person wrote. Another added, "So sweet. Coparenting at its best!" Others pointed out that Cutler's praise was sung a day late. "I'm here for the petty comments about her being a day late," one follower joked. "He must have really pissed you off yesterday," another added.

Sunday, Cavallari had only wished her own dad a happy Father's Day on social media "Happy Father’s Day, Dad! I’m lucky to have you," she wrote alongside old photos of the two at what appears to be a birthday party. "Thanks for teaching me that I can do whatever I want in this life. You create your own destiny. love you."

The Laguna Beach alum and former NFL player announced on April 26 that after seven years of marriage and 10 years together, they planned to file for divorce. "With great sadness, after 10 years together, we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari wrote at the time, saying that she and her ex had "nothing but love and respect" for one another and were "deeply grateful" for their time together. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart," she concluded. "We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

The two did initially come to legal difficulties when it came to splitting their finances and arriving at a custody agreement, but PEOPLE reported on May 4 that the two had reached a mutual agreement over both issues. Cutler had agreed to release the money for his ex to buy a new home and Cavallari agreed to joint custody. Now, Cutler and Cavallari will each have 182.5 days with their kids each year with alternate Easter, Thanksgiving, fall and spring breaks and a split Christmas break.