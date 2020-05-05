Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Reportedly Reach Custody and Property Agreements

More details have surfaced following Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's divorce announcement last week. While it broke the hearts of many to hear the devastating news, sources have come forward to say that the two tried to work things out for a while now, but realized starting a new chapter separately would be best. While they each posted the same statement to both of their social media profiles, fans can't help but to wonder what will happen next for the two and their three children: Camden, 7, Saylor, 4, and Jaxon, 5.

According to PEOPLE, a source has confirmed that two have reached both custody and property agreements. Cutler will release funds for the former Laguna Beach star so that she can purchase a new home in Franklin, Tennessee. According to documents obtained by the outlet, the 33-year-old "shall be permitted to use marital funds" in order to purchase a new property. It also states that both parties "have entered into a Permanent Parenting Plan that they attest is in the best interest of their minor children and ask the Court to approve and adopt the same as its Order."

The documents state that both Cavallari and Cutler have agreed to be named "joint primary residential parents," which leave both with 182.5 days with their kids each year. Each parent will alternate for Easter, Thanksgiving, fall and spring breaks, while the Christmas holiday will be split. As for their weekly schedules, the former NFL quarterback will get the kids every other Friday right after school, until the following Friday after school. "Nothing in this parenting plan shall prohibit the parties from deviating from the residential schedule contained herein by mutual agreement in writing or via email," the document states.

Currently, Cavallari and Cutler are switching living spaces until Cavallari can purchase a new home — which she reportedly started looking for back in November 2019. While they alternate, their three kids remain in their home. However, once she moves, the kids will "spend time with each parent in their respective residence during said parent's respective parenting time." During these visitations, each parent will have the right to two FaceTime or Skype calls per week "at mutually convenient days and times while the children are with the other parent," as well as, two "unimpeded" phone calls.

As for child support, it's been agreed that "both parties have sufficient assets to provide for the support of the minor children while the minor children are in their respective care," and that both have agreed to "equally pay the cost of any and all agreed upon extracurricular activities in which the minor children participate." While both Cutler and Cavallari have managed to keep their childrens identities private thus far, outside of their names, despite the fact that both are so well-known to the public, if that changed, "any decision regarding the publicity or internet use for commercial purposes of the minor children shall be made jointly."

On April 26, both announced via Instagram that they would be going their separate ways writing, "With great sadness, after 10 years together, we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."