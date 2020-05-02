Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Best Instagram Moments Through the Years

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are officially breaking up after a decade together. The couple, who married in 2013 and have three children together, are divorcing, as they revealed in an emotional note shared to both of their Instagram accounts on Sunday. While the couple seemed relatively happy on Very Cavallari and social media, it seems the pair was "growing apart" all along.

"With great sadness after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the couple wrote. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

While this note seemed to end the relationship on a positive note, all kinds of nasty details are surfacing from divorce documents and sources close to the couple. It seems like the couple's split will be messy, but at least fans will have the good times. Scroll through to see some of these happier moments, as they were captured on the Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County alum's Instagram.