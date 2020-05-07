✖

Kristin Cavallari is marking another milestone in son Jaxon's life her youngest child with estranged husband Jay Cutler celebrated his 6th birthday Thursday. The Very Cavallari star has famously kept her kids out of the public eye and off social media, but shared a photo of a mother-son hug that obscured his face to celebrate the occasion.

"Happy 6th birthday my little man. Jaxy, you have such a sweet, sensitive side yet have the ability to make everyone laugh with your incredible sense of humor and wit," she captioned the photo. "You light up a room and make this world a better place. I’m so thankful to be your momma. Love you forever angel."

Cavallari is also mom to son Camden, 7, and daughter Saylor, 4, both of whom she shares with Cutler. The Hills alum announced on April 26 that after seven years of marriage and 10 years together, they would be filing for divorce. "With great sadness, after 10 years together, we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," she wrote at the time. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

The next day, both parties filed for divorce, although came up against initial legal difficulties when Cavallari filed for primary custody of their children, accusing Cutler of keeping finances from her when it came to buying a new home in Franklin, Tennessee. "She denies that Husband has always been the available at home parent and primary caretaker of the parties' minor children. Wife would show that she has been the primary residential parent..." reads Cutler's petition, in part. "Husband has always been the available at-home parent and the primary caretaker of the parties minor children."

The turmoil was short-lived in court, however, with PEOPLE reporting on May 4 that the two had reached a mutual agreement over both issues, with Cutler releasing the funds to his ex in order to allow her to buy a house and Cavallari agreeing to be "joint primary residential parents," each sharing 182.5 days with their kids each year with alternate Easter, Thanksgiving, fall and spring breaks and a split Christmas break.