Kris Jenner Says Daughter Khloe 'Hasn't Stopped Crying' Over 'KUWTK' Ending

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will come to an end with Season 20, which will air in early 2021. The Kardashian-Jenner reportedly came to the decision to end the series after several members of the family vocalized that they did not enjoy filming anymore. But, according to Kris Jenner, one member of the family is especially heartbroken about the news, as Entertainment Tonight noted. During a conversation with Ryan Seacrest, who created and produced KUWTK, Jenner explained that Khloe Kardashian has not stopped crying about the E! show's ending.

Jenner appeared on On Air With Ryan Seacrest earlier this week, and the conversation naturally turned to KUWTK. "We had to tell the crew yesterday, so we were all crying, but I think Khloe," the momager explained. "[Khloe] is the one who is taking it the hardest and hasn’t stopped crying since we announced. She's been so sweet and emotional about it. But there is so much more life to live and we're going to have the best time doing what we do." She added, "It’s been a hard decision, I’m not going to lie, it’s been very emotional."

Jenner continued to tell Seacrest that she was getting emotional over the prospect of KUWTK coming to an end. She added that the news hasn't quite sunk in yet for her. "I got very, very emotional this morning,” she said. "I woke up and was in the gym at five with Khloe and Kim and we just kind of sat there and looked at each other and said, ‘Whoa, what a ride.'" As previously mentioned, the Kardashian-Jenner family made the surprise announcement on Tuesday, telling their fans that after 14 years, 20 seasons, and hundreds of episodes worth of exciting moments, KUWTK would be ending after Season 20.

The famous family issued a joint statement, which was posted on their respective social media accounts. In their message, they thanked their fans for following along on this reality television journey with them. They wrote that they "are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way." The family also thanked the businesses, individuals, and those behind-the-scenes who helped bring the iconic reality show to life on the E! network.