'KUWTK' Fans Flood Kris Jenner's Tweet About Show Ending

It's the end of an era for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. On Tuesday, it was announced that Season 20 of KUWTK, which will air sometime in 2021, will be the show's last. The Kardashian-Jenner family reportedly made the decision about the future of the series. The famous family announced the news on their various social media accounts, with Kris Jenner sharing a message to her fans on Twitter. In response to this shocking news, many KUWTK fans flocked to Jenner's post in order to share their thoughts about the fact that the reality show is coming to an end.

In the message, which served as a joint statement from the family, they expressed that the show will end after 14 years, 20 seasons, and hundreds of episodes worth of content. They added that they "are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way." The family ended their message by thanking the individuals, businesses, and others who helped bring KUWTK to life on the E! network.

To our amazing fans... pic.twitter.com/UpE0xDjMoN — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) September 8, 2020

Of course, this news was a major shock to the show's fans. In turn, they responded to Jenner's tweet about the future of KUWTK by sharing their thoughts about the show's inevitable conclusion.