'KUWTK': Kardashian Family Source Reveals Why They Ended the Show

As you may have heard, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end with Season 20, which will air in early 2021. The Kardashian-Jenner family took to social media in order to announce the news, expressing their gratitude to the fans that have been keeping up with the family over the past decade. In light of this news, PEOPLE reported that they decided to end the series because there were several members of the family that do not enjoy filming anymore.

"This certainly was not a decision that was made overnight," a source told the publication. "It was the hardest decision, but ultimately what everyone feels is best." They continued to share that members of the family, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, do not enjoy filming anymore, so it made sense to have the show come to an end. "For the show to work, everyone in the family needs to be involved wholeheartedly," the source added. "This is not the case anymore. Kourtney [Kardashian] has been over it for a long time. Kylie and Kendall [Jenner] as well. It’s basically only Khloé [Kardashian] and Kim [Kardashian West] that still have fun. The family has had a lot of conflicts about filming. Since not everyone is having fun filming anymore, they decided to stop while their fans are still happy."

The Kardashian-Jenner family shocked their fans by announcing on Tuesday that KUWTK will come to an end with Season 20. They issued a joint statement, which was posted on their respective social media accounts, in which they noted that they made the "difficult decision" to have KUWTK come to an end after 14 years, 20 seasons, and hundreds of episodes featuring the family's most entertaining moments. They wrote that they "are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

They ended their message by thanking the many businesses, individuals, and those behind-the-scenes who helped bring KUWTK to life. On Instagram, Kim Kardashian specifically noted that she has KUWTK to thank for where she is in her career today. "Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today," the KKW Beauty mogul wrote. "I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."