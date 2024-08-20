Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Notices a Big Change in Her in 'The Surreal Life' Exclusive Sneak Peek

The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets experience has been a transformative one for Kim Zolciak. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV series, the celebrity cast's family members come for a visit – and some of them are more surprised about what they see than others.

As the celebrity families get to know one another on a deeper level – from singer Macy Gray's daughter to model Josie Canseco's famous MLB player dad, Jose Canseco – Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey asks what everyone's loved ones thought of them coming on the Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.

Turning to Zolciak's 27-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann, Posey wonders, "Like you knew your mom was coming to do this, right? What did you expect this to be for Kim?" The Don't Be Tardy star admits to being "concerned" for her mom upon hearing her casting news, as she's never been away from her family like this before. Kim agrees, "I'm a creature of habit, so I like my house [and] my space."

Brielle remembers her mom crying and having "a breakdown" three days before filming began. "She's like, 'I can't do it. I can't go'' And I'm like, 'You have to go,'" Brielle recalls. "And I've called her every day to make sure things were going good, but I figured it would be pretty transformative for [her]."

Asked if she can see that transformation in her mom already, Brielle answers, "I do." She explains, "She's so calm, I feel like she's detaching – not detaching from your family – but you're learning-" Zolciak jumps in, "I'm doing something for myself. Like I've been a parent since 18 years old."

Prior to the season premiere, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum opened up to PopCulture.com about her decision to join the Surreal Life family, revealing it came at the perfect time amid her complicated divorce from husband Kroy Biermann. "I wanted to step away from my home and take a breather and take a break," she said at the time. "I was just thinking that I would gain some clarity there, and [I] had no idea how awesome it was truly going to be when I left."

"[On] the Surreal Life, it was super easy for me to just be open and raw and honest, just emotionally," she continued to PopCulture. "Housewives ... you only see [small] glimpses. A couple minutes every week on that show for many years, and you're painted how you're painted, and what have you. And then Don't Be Tardy [is] with my family. So this is just Kim."

Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.