Chet Hanks Wants to Show People 'A More Real, Vulnerable' Side on 'Surreal Life' (Exclusive)

Chet Hanks is letting people see a "more real" and "vulnerable" side to him than ever before. The 33-year-old son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson opened up to PopCulture.com about appearing as a housemate on Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets ahead of the Tuesday, July 23 premiere, speaking candidly about his decision to step into the world of reality television for the first time.

"I joke around a lot," the "White Boy Summer" rapper shared. "I am kind of a troll, so people never really know when I'm being serious or not. So I wanted to show people another side of me, a more real, vulnerable side of me."

(Photo: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Chet Hanks attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

Showing his real self to his fellow houseguests, who include Ally Brooke and Macy Gray, "just happened really organically," Hanks revealed. "I really opened up pretty early on when I was talking about my relationship with God and Christ with Ally. She was there for it. And Macy was there too. ... I just really broke down, but it was awesome. It felt really good." He continued, "And hopefully that could help somebody out there when they see that and they'll see me really at my most vulnerable and open. It was fulfilling. It felt really fulfilling to be able to do that."

Chet's relationship with fellow houseguest Kim Zolciak is also making headlines as Surreal Life fans saw him getting flirty with the Real Housewives of Atlanta star in the season trailer, even calling the 46-year-old a "MILF." While a teaser for the season appeared to show Chet and Zolciak in bed together amid her divorce from Kroy Biermann, Chet stayed tight-lipped about their connection in the house.

"I can't confirm or deny anything," he teased. "You're just going to have to watch." Zolciak played things equally cool while chatting with PopCulture about the season, calling the Empire actor "a great guy" and telling viewers to "stay tuned to see what happens, for sure."

Also appearing in the Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets house this season are rapper O.T. Genasis, model Josie Canseco, actor Tyler Posey and Olympian Johnny Weir. Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets premieres Tuesday, July 23 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.