Watch Jose Canseco Rip Fan at Top Golf

Jose Canseco had to put a fan in his place when he was at Top Golf in Las Vegas. The 55-year old former baseball star was hanging out with his friends when a man came over to him and used his finger to signal him to come to his swing suite. Canseco did not like that and it led to him ripping the fan which was posted on his Instagram page.

“Wasn’t sure if he was trying to ‘pick me up’ or get an autograph,” Canseco wrote on the Instagram post. “If you see me in public, DO NOT call me over with a finger like I’m your small child in trouble or a chick at the bar! If you see me in public and want a photo, an autograph, or just too meet me, you come over to me. I’m more than willing to and enjoy meeting you guys.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You show me respect & I will show you respect. It’s really that simple.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose Canseco (@33josecanseco) on Dec 30, 2019 at 8:27am PST

The fan kept his cool and apologized for the gesture. Towards the end of the video, the two shook hands and fan said it was nice to meet him. And other fans seem to agree with what Canseco did based on their responses in the comments section.

“When I met you a few years back, you were nothing but nice. You shook my hand (it was like shaking a bushel of bananas) and you posed for a picture!” one fan wrote. “You kindly listened as I told you that you were the reason I started watching baseball and collecting hobby cards.”

“I never call you that way, you are my hero man !!!” another fan added.

“I remember when we were in the dugout in Vallejo and a guy did this same thing,” a third wrote. “And fans here’s another thing, don’t interrupt this man’s conversations be patient.”

Canseco spent the majority of his career with the Oakland A’s and that’s where he became a household name. He was a member of the A’s from 1985-1992 and was named to the All-Star team four times during that span. Canseco won a World Series as a member of the A’s in 1988, and he collected another World Series ring when he was a member of the New York Yankees in 2000. He hit 467 home runs in his career which ranks 37th all-time.