Judge Forces 'RHOA' Alum Kim Zolciak Into Mediation to Address Ongoing Divorce Issues

Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, are heading to mediation. Since filing for divorce, one in the Spring and another just months after a brief reconciliation, the two have been at each other's throats. Multiple 9-1-1 calls have been made by both parties, accusing the other of making their already unique shared living situation worse. Things got so bad between them that a judge relegated Zolciak to the basement, while Biermann was able to keep the master bedroom. Their four minor children are caught in the middle of the chaos, with one of the kids even phoning police during a screaming match between the former Bravo stars. After years of frolicking her perfect family and husband on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, it appears their marriage has become a nightmare. And now, a judge wants them to has things out before decisions are forced to be made on their behalf.

TMZ reports new legal documents detail obtained the two are being directed to complete a mediation session by a Jan. 31, 2024 deadline. The judge in the case says Zolciak and Biermann have "numerous unresolved issues" and thinks the meditation session can help. They already have to complete co-parenting courses as part of the judge's previous orders.

After 11 years of marriage, Biermann filed for divorce and is seeking sole physical and legal custody over their minor children. He alleges Zolciak lives in delusion and her out-of-control spending habits, coupled with her alleged gambling problem, have put their family under dire financial stress and nearly cost them their home multiple times. Biermann says he's been struggling to stay afloat and keep their home while Zolciak spends money.

Zolciak appears unphased by the ordeal and refuses to publicly acknowledge the divorce. In fact, she celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary on Nov. 11 by sharing photos and videos of her out with Biermann eating a multi-course meal, despite them owing $1 million to the IRS and hundreds of thousands to other creditors. The anniversary meal doesn't seem to have changed Biermann's mind about being done with the marriage.