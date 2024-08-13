'The Surreal Life' Cast Takes the (Polar) Plunge Together in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The cast of The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets is taking the plunge together – and it's not clear if everyone can handle the freeze! In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV series, celebrities including Chet Hanks, O.T. Genasis, Ally Brooke and Tyler Posey pair up for an unforgettable polar plunge.

Looking at the ice-filled bath, singer Macy Gray asks a staff member, "How long are you supposed to sit in there?" Hearing that three minutes in the polar plunge is the goal, O.T. and model Josie Canseco are shocked, even as the employee tries to reassure them that the cold bath will help to reset their nervous systems and "goes by a lot quicker than you think it does."

(Photo: O.T. Genasis and Chet Hanks take on the polar plunge in 'Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.' - MTV)

Gray is already out on the idea, joking in a confessional, "Maybe I should take an ice bath. Pass!" Posey, meanwhile, is hyped up for the plunge, exclaiming, "Oh, I can't f-king wait, dude!"

Despite the Teen Wolf alum's enthusiasm, it's Hanks and O.T. that are first up in the ice bath. As the two psych themselves up for the intense experience, Kim Zolciak offers encouragement from the side, shouting that it's "mind over matter" in the tub. The moment Hanks is submerged, though, the reality of the situation hits him. "I've never done a cold plunge before," he later recounts in a confessional. "It is shocking – almost painful."

Zolciak continues her encouragement throughout the full three minutes Hanks and O.T. stay in the tub, repeating mantras like, "It's the best feeling in the world. This is so good for my body, my brain, my mental health. This is easy." At three minutes and 22 seconds, the duo happily emerges from the cold plunge, and despite their success, Brooke is nervous about going next with Posey by her side.

Brooke freezes up the moment her body touches the water, and despite the encouragement of Zolciak from the side, it's unclear if the Fifth Harmony alum will be able to take the plunge completely. "Ally's down to try anything, but immediately her breath is just [hyperventilating]," Posey notes.

Can Brooke let go and embrace the polar plunge? Watch when Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.