Kim Zolciak Calls 911 on Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Over 'Safety Fears'

The relationship between The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and estranged husband Kroy Biermann is getting a bit messier. According to TMZ, Zolciak called Georiga cops last Thursday around 11 p.m. from her home phone. She reported that Biermann took her two cell phones and had been holding them hostage for several hours. In the 911 call obtained by the outlet, Zolciak noted she needed to leave because she didn't feel safe.

The reality star explained she has two phones because he took her other one last year and scared her. At the time of the call, Zolciak said she was in the kitchen while Biermann locked her out of the master bedroom. She also tried to talk him into giving her phones back by telling him that the police were on their way. The couple's four kids were home at the time of the incident, but Zolciak said they were all asleep.

In the police report, officers did come to the home, where Kroy Biermann eventually gave the phones back. Kim Zolciak did also agree to sleep in a separate bedroom with the door locked. This isn't the first time lately that cops have been called to their home. Back in August, Kolciak claimed Biermann locked her out of their bedroom, and her things were still inside. Again, thanks to the cops, Biermann gave everything back.

Zolciak and Biermann first met in 2010 before tying the knot a year and a half later. In May of this year, Biermann filed for divorce. However, in July, they withdrew the filing. Just a month later, however, Biermann refiled for divorce. Just recently, Zolciak claimed the second petition should be dismissed because they are "repeatedly" having sex. However, the former NFL player stated that his sexual encounters do "not indicate a desire to reconcile," and he "remains steadfast in this desire to divorce" Zolciak.

What this latest incident means for their relationship is unknown, especially considering this isn't the first one and likely won't be the last. Coincidentally, not long after filing the second divorce petition, Zolciak implied that things were going well between the two of them on her Instagram Story. She also noted they were working on their marriage. Last month, though, Biermann claimed din court documents he was "concerned" for the safety of their young kids since Zociak was spending "little time at home." It's unknown if things will resolve between them this time, but it's not looking good.