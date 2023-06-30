Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Biermann Requests Attorney 'Immediately' Investigate Amid Messy Custody Battle

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak's messy custody battle continues as the former Real Housewives of Atlanta husband requests a family law attorney begin an investigation "immediately." In a court filing obtained Wednesday by Us Weekly, Biermann asked the court to appoint Diane Woods as Guardian ad Litem for the former couple's minor kids – KJ, 12, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia – "so that she may immediately begin her investigation."

Both Biermann and Zolciak, who is also mother to daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, filed for divorce in May after tying the knot in 2011. Since then, things have gotten contentious, with both of the Bravo personalities making five calls to police in just four minutes two weeks ago. Biermann accused Zolciak of kidnapping after his son KJ was taken to the rodeo by a friend of Zolciak's, while the RHOA alum countered in a call of her own that she gave friend Elise Humphries permission to take KJ to the event.

Humphries would subsequently defend Zolciak on social media after the drama with 911. "There was zero kidnapping. I took KJ, one of [ my daughter] Alanna's closest friends, to the Blairsville annual rodeo that he was super excited about," she wrote on Instagram at the time, calling Biermann's allegations "defamatory and slander." She continued: "[KJ's] mother Kim, who is an incredible mom and friend, gave me permission and brought him to meet me & his two best friends, one is my daughter."

In addition to the alleged kidnapping, Biermann claimed in May that his estranged wife has been "spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance," claiming that the Don't Be Tardy star's "time is so consumed with online gambling" that she has been unable to care for their children properly.

Earlier that month, Zolciak filed a motion with the court requesting that her ex be drug tested, claiming that she had seen the former athlete smoking marijuana "and she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in Respondent's care." The filing continued, "She is fearful that the children will be exposed to Respondent's drug use."