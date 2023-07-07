Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call off Their Divorce After Weeks of Contentious Drama

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have seemingly called off their divorce after weeks of fighting. TMZ obtained court documents indicating both Zolciak and Biermann filed to dismiss their divorce petitions on Friday. Several sources told the outlet that, as of now, the two have been getting along well and are looking at ways to work things out for their four young children KJ, 12; Kash, 10; and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia. According to TMZ, there was never a problem between the two in terms of love, and they have a solid relationship. The filing follows Kim, Kroy, and their children's attendance at church in Atlanta just days earlier.

After marrying in 2011, Biermann and Zolciak, who also has daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, filed for divorce in May. The two Bravo personalities called the police five times in four minutes just a few weeks ago, as things had gotten heated. During one call, Biermann alleged that Zolciak had kidnapped his son KJ after the boy was brought to the rodeo by a friend of Zolciak's. The reality star countered in her own call that she had permitted the friend to take KJ to the rodeo.

As a result of the drama with 911, Zolciak's friend Elise Humphries defended her on social media. "There was zero kidnapping. I took KJ, one of [ my daughter] Alanna's closest friends, to the Blairsville annual rodeo that he was super excited about," she wrote on Instagram at the time, calling Biermann's allegations "defamatory and slander." She continued: "[KJ's] mother Kim, who is an incredible mom and friend, gave me permission and brought him to meet me & his two best friends, one is my daughter."

Besides the kidnapping claim, Biermann claimed that his estranged wife had been "spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance," alleging that the Don't Be Tardy star's "time is so consumed with online gambling" it has become increasingly difficult for her to take care of their children properly. Zolciak filed a motion with the court earlier that month, requesting that her ex be drug tested, claiming she had seen the former athlete smoking marijuana and was concerned for her health and safety. It also went on to state that "she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in Respondent's care." The filing continued, "She is fearful that the children will be exposed to Respondent's drug use."