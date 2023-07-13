Kim Zolciak Wears Her Wedding Ring in New Selfie After Calling Off Kroy Biermann Divorce

Kim Zolciak is making a public commitment to working things out with her husband Kroy Biermann. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, who filed a dismissal in her divorce from the former NFL player last week, posted on her Instagram Story Wednesday a photo that clearly shows she's once again wearing her engagement and wedding bands.

The Bravo star didn't reference her marriage explicitly with the photo, captioning it, "Costco runs hit different," but it was the fact that she's put her rings back on that gained the most attention from her followers. In May, both Zolciak and Biermann filed for divorce, which was quickly followed by the beginnings of a contentious custody battle over their kids KJ, 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. (In 2013, Biermann also legally adopted Zolciak's daughters from previous relationships – Brielle, 26, Ariana, 21.)

The Don't Be Tardy stars went back and forth with legal filings for months, with Zolciak asking for Biermann to be drug tested and Biermann asking Zolciak to undergo a psychological evaluation. In June, Zolciak was accused of punching her estranged husband in the back of the head, according to police reports, and Biermann was accused of locking personal items like designer purses, jewelry and her passport in a safe.

Just this week, police bodycam video of an explosive dispute was published by RadarOnline, showing Zolciak calling Biermann "f-king crazy" and accusing him of locking him out of their house and stealing her car keys. "Something's wrong with his mind. Something's not right," Zolciak said in the footage. "I can't keep doing this every day of my life."

Biermann, for his part, told the police in different footage that while he may have "raised" his voice at his ex, he was not "following" her around the property as was alleged. "I've asked her to kindly leave our bedroom so I could shower in privacy because I don't trust her. She's refusing to leave. She's a narcissist, so she's playing her games," he told officers, calling it all part of her alleged "manipulation" tactics.

Zolciak and Biermann's reunion comes as the reality personality praised her marriage in Sunday's episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, during which she made a reappearance. "We're still married ... we're doing great," she said in the scene, which was filmed in December. "So whatever I did, I [chose] the right person. Crazy, crazy."