Why Kim Zolciak Called off Divorce With Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann surprised fans by calling off their divorce on Friday, with some scrambling to find out what happened. According to Page Six, the couple has been working together to get things back on track.

"They've been working on things," an insider told the outlet. "They've been talking more lately and getting along, so she decided to call it off."

After Friday's news, Biermann still needs to file his dismissal, and Page Six claims he was set to do so imminently. The couple have been married for 11 years and surprised many by filing for divorce back in February. Their wedding was filmed for Bravo at the time and would eventually lead to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star's spin-off series, Don't Be Tardy.

The couple's split was sparked by a series of "financial woes," according to Page Six, with the divorce itself leaving a trail of nastiness in its wake. Both sides hurled insults and made allegations of abuse, including drug abuse, mental abuse, kidnapping, and gambling addiction.

The war of words aside, the couple did team up to send a strong message by attending church together on Sunday with their four biological children. Page Six adds that the kids and other family members had a hand in convincing the couple to stick together.

"Kim and Kroy's inner circle has been encouraging them to work through their issues," the outlet reports. "Their friends are optimistic that they'll be able to really make it work, not just for their kids but because there is still a genuine love between them."

"Just because you filed – because we ... saw the love they had for each other – that doesn't mean that it's over," Sheree Whitfield, Zolciak's former RHOA co-star, told Page Six. "I don't know if they've had counseling. I don't know how far they've gone. I just don't want to see it over for them two."

Looks like they will have another chance. Hopefully, the nastiness can subside and real issues can be tackled.