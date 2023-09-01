Kroy Biermann Files for His and Kim Zolciak's House to Sell 'Immediately'

Kroy Biermann is hoping to sell his and his estranged wife Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Georgia home quickly by placing it on the market. "He is asking that the court order the house to be placed on the market, and hopefully sold immediately," Biermann's lawyer, Marlys A. Bergstrom, said in an Aug. 31 statement to Us Weekly. "If the court orders it then the court can enforce the order. It is taking control out of the hands of the parties. And this is exactly what needs to be done at this point." According to Us Weekly, Biermann, 37, filed paperwork Thursday asking the court to sell their Alpharetta, Georgia house. In addition, Biermann requested that the sale's proceeds "be placed in escrow." The documents state that Zolciak-Biermann, 45, and Biermann had initially planned to auction off the home in March after the twosome had faced foreclosure proceedings the previous month but were able to avert the process and canceled the auction.

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann came to an agreement, as confirmed by the documents, with the financial institution Truist. In the event that the duo made their mortgage payments each month for three months, the unpaid amounts would have been placed at the back of the loan, which would have prevented foreclosure. Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann have had financial problems before. It was reported earlier this month that a debt collection company had sued Zolciak-Biermann for an unpaid bill on her HSBC/Saks credit card. As reported by Us Weekly at the time, according to documents obtained by the publication, the company sued the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum for $156,080.64, including interest accrued as a result of her allegedly failing to make payments on her card, which had a limit of $115,000.

When it was revealed that Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann first filed for divorce in May, a source confided to the magazine that their divorce was triggered by a "financial issue." Also, TMZ reported earlier that year that the couple owed more than $1.1 million in unpaid taxes. "The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship," the insider said. "Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it's been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel's back in their marriage." There seemed to be some resolution for the couple. Two months after initially separating, Zolciak-Biermann filed a petition to have her divorce dismissed. After a brief reconciliation, Biermann filed another divorce within a month after the couple reunited. Biermann's second divorce filing used similar language to the first one as he referred to their marriage as "irretrievably broken."