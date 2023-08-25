Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Divorcing Again

Kroy Biermann and his wife, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, have reportedly ceased their attempts to work things out. Kroy has again filed for divorce from Kim, according to Entertainment Tonight. A source told the outlet, "The two have been fighting nonstop. The relationship has become really toxic." In May, after 11 years of marriage, the former reality stars each filed for divorce from one another, accusing one another of a number of things during the course of the divorce process. There was also a custody dispute and a disagreement over child and spousal support. The former Atlanta Falcons linebacker claims that his reality TV star wife has a "very troubling" gambling problem. He also says that she punched him the day before and filed for divorce, requesting a court to appoint guardians for their children.

The couple surprised everyone in early July with the announcement that they were dismissing their divorce filings after nearly two months of contentious back-and-forth allegations from both sides. Family members and the couple's children helped convince them to remain together, however briefly, according to Page Six. "Kim and Kroy's inner circle has been encouraging them to work through their issues," the outlet reported. "Their friends are optimistic that they'll be able to really make it work, not just for their kids but because there is still a genuine love between them." "Just because you filed – because we ... saw the love they had for each other – that doesn't mean that it's over," Sheree Whitfield, Zolciak's former RHOA co-star, told Page Six. "I don't know if they've had counseling. I don't know how far they've gone. I just don't want to see it over for them two."

Following the couple's first dismissal of their divorce petitions, a source told ET, "Kim and Kroy are back together but have a lot of work to do on their marriage. The couple's public split had them each making negative claims about the other, and it's been tough for them to deal with that." There are four children that the former NFL player and the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum share with each other: twins Kaia and Kane, 9, Kash, 10, and Kroy Jagger "KJ" Biermann, 12. From a previous relationship, Kim has two children, Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann. ET obtained court documents filed by Kroy on Thursday, claiming their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and requesting sole custody of the four children.