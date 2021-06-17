Kim Kardashian Reveals If She'll Stop Taking Sexy Photos If She Becomes a Lawyer

✖

Kim Kardashian doesn't have a problem balancing her serious and sexy sides. In a preview of part one of Thursday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, shared by E! News, the reality personality was asked if she planned on toning down her sexy social media posts now that she's studying to be a lawyer. While Kardashian admitted she did consider taking a step towards being more conservative, she realized she didn't have to.

"I thought about this," the KKW Beauty founder tells host Andy Cohen. "And then I thought, 'You can do it all. You can do whatever you want.'" Kardashian then hilariously reveals she was slightly concerned about her social media presence during one visit to the White House, which came soon after she posted a sexy shot to her Instagram. "I was like, 'I just posted a bikini pic. I hope they're not looking at my Instagram while I'm in here,'" she recalls. "And then I thought, ‘You know, you gotta be you.'"

The KUWTK star adds she is happy keeping her image as it is now because it's "so freeing" to be comfortable in her body and in the best shape of her life. There is one concern the mother-of-four does have about her public persona on social media: "I also don't want to embarrass my kids or make them feel a way if they're in high school," she explains, "and I'm the embarrassing mom that's posting selfies and bikinis." Kardashian says "there will be limits" as her kids get older, but for now, she relies on family to let her know if she's crossed a line.

Sister Khloe Kardashian explains, "We just support each other for what we do, but we also have group chats." The Good American co-founder shares that sometimes Kim will try to get approval from the family sneakily by sending the same photo multiple times. "She sent it two days in a row thinking we wouldn't remember that it was the same photo from the day before," Khloe teases, as Kim insists the picture in question would be perfect for National Peach Day. Little sister Kylie Jenner chimes in, "Kimberly, let it go!" Part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E!. Catch up on past KUWTK episodes on Peacock.

