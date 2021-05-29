Kim Kardashian Reveals She Had COVID While Retaking 'Baby Bar' Exam

✖

Kim Kardashian shared on the recent (May 27) episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she was sick with COVID-19 while taking her baby bar exam for the second time. She reveals she possibly got the virus from her son Saint (age 5), who got sick with coronavirus after another child at his school tested positive for it. After she got sick, the reality TV star says she took over filming for her family as they stayed in quarantine for the next few weeks.

While her first attempt taking the baby bar didn't go as planned, she decided to take the test again even though she was under the weather and having breathing trouble. She could've waited until the summer to take it again, but as she says, she didn't want to risk forgetting the information over time. It's clear she was extremely sick as she shared she was stuck in bed with a 104 fever while talking to her mentor attorney Sam Farkas via Zoom, which cut into her studying plans. She originally intended to stick to her 12-hour study block.

After taking the exam, she said she felt proud of herself and didn't even care if she failed due to her sickness. If she did pass, she said it would be a "miracle." Sadly, it seems she didn't pass the test as she revealed in another Q&A on Instagram that she will be taking the test another time. Two F's aside, Kardashian remains determined to pass. “Unfortunately I haven’t passed yet but I’m not giving up and I’m preparing to take it again soon,” she wrote.

Kim isn't the only Kardashian to contract the virus. Her sister Khloe also tested positive for coronavirus and went into detail about her recovery on the show. Though, she also didn't reveal her positive status until well after she completely healed. “We’re just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloé to see if she has it or not,” Kim said in an October 2020 episode. “I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she’s so sick. And that really scares me for her, ’cause I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it. … I guess we’ll just wait and find out.”