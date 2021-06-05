Kim Kardashian 'Doing Great' Amid Kanye West Divorce Despite 'Failure' Reveal on 'KUWTK'

✖

While the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians featured Kim Kardashian breaking down about her divorce from Kanye West, the Kim of today is doing much better. A source told PEOPLE that the SKIMS owner has been thriving since she filed for divorce three months ago. "Kim is doing great," the insider said. "She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn't want to file. She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She's very happy and convinced that she made the right decision."

The source also explained that the former couple's children — North, 7, Chicago, 3, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2 — "are doing well" and West sees them "often." Kardashian is living with the kids in the Calabasas mansion that she previously shared with West. "They both agree that the less stress the kids experience, the better. Kanye loves his kids. He wants them to be happy," a source told PEOPLE in March. "He doesn't want to fight with Kim about anything." West has requested joint legal and physical custody of the children.

In Thursday's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim had a breakdown after a major fight with West ahead of the Kardashian-Jenner trip to Lake Tahoe. Sister Kourtney Kardashian reassured Kim that West would still be a good father to their kids even if they split, admitting he was that he was "better without" her living on his Wyoming ranch. "I just honestly can’t do this anymore," Kim responded. "Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job."

"I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that,” she continued. "He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f—ing failure." Kim admitted to feeling like a "f—ing loser" having her third marriage fall apart, having previously split from ex-husbands Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries, but said her main focus now was being "happy." The KKW Beauty founder added she would not "live with the fighting and stuff like that if it was constant."