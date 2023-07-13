Khloé Kardashian Teases Rob Will Rejoin Family's Reality Show 'Soon'

Is Rob Kardashian returning to his family's reality show? Khloé Kardashian thinks it's a strong possibility. During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé revealed that her brother Rob may be making a return to the spotlight years after exiting the family's show. While helping to plan a 6th birthday party for Rob's daughter, Dream, Khloé seemed hopeful that her brother would make his debut on the Hulu series.

"I do think Rob would come back to the show," Khloé said. "He talks about it a lot, he does, but I do know that Rob has been through a lot personally." She continued of Rob, who shares Dream with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, "He's literally the best dad I know and I'm so proud of him for that. And I know that he is feeling really good about himself and I'm happy for him so I have faith that, soon, he'll be back on the show."

Rob used to appear regularly on E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as well as his spinoff Rob & Chyna, but his contentious split from Chyna, which included revenge porn, abuse allegations and a multimillion-dollar lawsuit, sparked his decision to step away from the spotlight. Since then, Rob has only appeared in rare cameos on TV at family gatherings.

"He's at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy," Khloé told Daily Pop in July 2020. "He's so handsome, he's such a good person and I just love him. And I love that he's getting a positive response because it's just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident. That's all I want for my brother, is to feel good about himself."

Also in Thursday's episode, Khloé praised her brother for how he's been a father to Dream, all while making a snarky comment about Chyna's lawsuit against her family. "Rob does such an incredible job with [Dream] and I'm just there to help whenever he needs," she said. "Rob and I are crazy close to one another, I mean we've always been." The Good American co-founder added, "I do not have a relationship with Dream's mom. It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars." The Kardashians drops new episodes Thursdays on Hulu.