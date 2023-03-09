Blac Chyna on When Her Relationship With Rob Kardashian Went Downhill

Blac Chyna's relationship with Rob Kardashian was viewed as the ultimate chess move by many. In an interview with The Jason Lee Show, Chyna takes a trip down memory lane of their two-year whirlwind romance that fizzled out in flames as quickly as it began. Fans remember her ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, left her to begin a relationship with a then 16-year-old Kylie Jenner. Jenner's relationship with Tyga would be contentious, per reports, and they split after three years together. Jenner quickly moved on to her now ex, rapper Travis Scott, and had two children. Chyna and Jenner's older sister Kim Kardashian were once close friends. Chyna infamously began dating Jenner's brother, Rob Kardashian, years later. But she insists that was not a strategic move on her end. "Rob didn't come about until four years later…I can't do fake love, I can't do fake people," she said. In fact, she said Rob was the one who pursued her. "When he first reached out, I thought they were trying to set me up," she said.

Because Tyga was still dating Chyna at the time, and she was now dating Rob, spectators assumed it was tons of family drama and awkwardness. "I wouldn't say it was awkward. Honestly, I be in my own world. I block out certain things. I'm really good at it. I have a really good blocking sense. Once I have tunnel vision, that's what it is," she declared.

But in Chyna's case, all good things come to an end. And shortly after the birth of their daughter, things changed. "I can't really pinpoint it [when things went south]," she told Lee. when Lee asked if Rob changed, she changed, or his family's involvement changed, Chyna responded: "Maybe a combination of both."

At the time, the couple was prepping to start filming Season 2 of their E! reality series Rob & Chyna. But amid the split and Rob's accusations of being physically abused by Chyna, the show was canceled. Chyna later sued the family for breach of contract for $100 million as she claimed they threatened to quit filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians if Rob & Chyna continued. Still, jurors sided with the Kar-Jenners despite email communications proving Chyna's allegations to be true.