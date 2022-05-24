Why Rob Kardashian Didn't Attend Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

✖

The Kardashian-Jenner family turned out in droves for Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker. But, there was one member of the family that was missing from the festivities — Rob Kardashian. According to E! News, there's a specific reason why Rob did not attend the celebration.

A source close to Rob said that he did not attend his older sister's wedding in Italy because he does not want to be in the spotlight. The insider said, "Rob didn't feel comfortable attending Kourtney's wedding because he doesn't like a spectacle." They added, "It's just not his thing, and he's become an extremely private person." Just in case you were wondering, his decision reportedly did not lead to any drama within the Kardashian family.

"Rob didn't feel comfortable attending Kourtney's wedding because he doesn't like a spectacle," a source said. "It's just not his thing, and he's become an extremely private person." Even though he's a part of one of the most famous families in the world, Rob does tend to keep a lower profile. Still, fans were a bit surprised to see that he participated in filming The Kardashians, as he was spotted in a recent episode that featured Kris Jenner's birthday party. Another source said about Rob's penchant for avoiding the cameras, "Rob likes to stay out of the spotlight and keep to himself. He will make appearances at more private low-key events but doesn't like to be around the cameras and at events like this."

Rob may not have shown up at his sister's wedding, but the rest of the family sure did. The bride's sisters — Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner — all attended the Italian festivities. Kourtney's mother, Kris, walked her down the aisle. The Poosh founder's three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — also attended the wedding as did Barker's three kids — Landon, Alabama, and Atiana. By all accounts, Kourtney (or, Mrs. Barker), and her husband had a great time as they celebrated their union with friends and family.

"It was a magical weekend for everyone. Kourtney didn't stop smiling," an insider told PEOPLE. "She loved being surrounded by her family and close friends. She couldn't have asked for a more perfect wedding." The source went on to say that Kardashian "is really the happiest she has ever been" and added, "Travis treats her like a queen. Kourtney keeps calling herself Mrs. Barker. It's very cute."