Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian Spark Dating Rumors After Being 'Flirty' at Party

Are Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian becoming Hollywood's hottest couple? The two were "super flirty with each other" while attending Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's annual white party in the Hamptons over the weekend, according to the Daily Mail. Brady and Kardashian were "seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night."

A source told Daily Mail that Tom is "exactly her type" when talking about Kardshian. The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback was married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, but the two announced their divorce last fall. Kardashian finalized her divorce from Kanye West in November.

It was reported in May that Brady and Kardashian began a friendship over her quest to find a new vacation home. The 42-year-old television personality was looking to buy property at Baker's Bay Golf & Ocean Club which is located in the Bahamas. Brady, 45, has a vacation home in the area, which led to Kardashian getting in touch with him. Dating rumors began because of the friendship, but the rumors were shot down quickly by sources.

"Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating," a source told Entertainment Tonight. Brady and Kardashian were not photographed together at the party and there is a no-media policy at the annual event. Brady was seen talking to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft as well as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Michael Parsons and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Kardashian was photographed with Rubin, La LaAnthony and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé. She also said she took 11 shots at the party. "MICHAEL RUBIN'S WHITE PARTY What a night! Still recovering!" Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

Brady seems to be enjoying himself after announcing his retirement in February. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star played in the NFL for 23 seasons and only had one losing season as a starter which was in 2022. Along with winning seven Super Bowls, Brady was named Super Bowl MVP five times and NFL MVP three times.

Kardashian started in the reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians with her family from 2007-2021. The family is starring in a new show called The Kardashians, and the third season is currently streaming on Hulu.