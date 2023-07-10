Andrea Bocelli Weighs in on Kim and Kourtney Kardashians' Italy Drama

Andrea Bocelli is flattered by Kim and Kourtney Kardashian including him in their ongoing Italy feud that's currently playing out on Season 3 of the Hulu reality series The Kardashians. The season focuses on the fallout of Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker and her feelings that her sister Kim used her wedding as a "business opportunity" to spearhead a partnership between her and Dolce & Gabanna, the fashion house who Kourtney used for all of her wedding looks. Kourtney also believes Kim copied her "vibe." But Kim insists none of it is true. In fact, Kim says Kourtney who was the one who produced a copycat version of her 2014 Italian wedding to Kanye West. Kim wed in the beautiful country, has always been a fan of D&G, and even had Bocelli perform at her wedding. Kourtney followed suit, also having Bocelli perform at her 2022 wedding. Kim says she could have blasted Kourtney for doing so, considering Bocelli is her favorite male singer.

"I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney's wedding? Andrea Bocelli," Kim said in her confessional. "You stole my f**king wedding country and my wedding performer! Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time." Now, the famed opera singer is sharing his opinion.

"Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash," Andrea captioned a clip on his Instagram Stories, per Entertainment Tonight. "I'm so flattered that you both love my voice and I'll always be happy to sing for you. But know that there's a younger and far more helpful artist @matteobocelli who your mother @krisjenner also knows very well...," he added, referring to his son and fellow performer, Matteo Bocelli. "See you soon in Tuscany!"

The fight began after Kim was hired by D&G as creative director over their fashion show in Milan. Kourtney felt she was left out of the loop and never considered. Things have since simmered down between the two. And amid Kourtney announcing she's pregnant with her fourth child, her first with Barker, the gang is all back together again.