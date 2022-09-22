Khloe Kardashian Shares First Look of Son

The season premiere of The Kardashians proved to be an emotional one. The episode chronicled how Khloe Kardashian became a mom of two and touched upon the cheating scandal that overshadowed the happy news. By the end of the premiere, Khloe showed the world its first look at her newborn son, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. Khloe and Thompson also share a 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

The Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians took place months after the events that will take place during the rest of the season. As Kim Kardashian described on Twitter, they didn't want the audience to have to "wait til the end for this episode." In the premiere, Kim was the one to pick her younger sister up so that they could head to the hospital to see the newborn, whom Khloe and Thompson welcomed via surrogate. The beauty mogul even filmed Khloe while they were in the delivery room and managed to capture the little one's first cries. After the birth, Khloe sat in a hospital bed as she cradled her son, whose name she did not reveal, and FaceTimed her family members.

"I am so grateful. It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have," Khloe said in a confessional, per PEOPLE. "Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me." She continued, "Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out. This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful."

Throughout much of the episode, the Kardashian family did their best to get Khloe excited about the new arrival. The happy occasion was marred by the fact that Thompson fathered a son with another woman while he was in a relationship with Khloe. As fans learned in The Kardashians premiere, Khloe and Thompson began an embryo transfer for their second child only days before news of the cheating scandal emerged. Considering all of this, Khloe was hesitant about having Thompson at the hospital on the day that their son was born. But, in the end, she decided to let him be a part of it, as she said, "I'll never get this moment back."