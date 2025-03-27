Khloé Kardashian Felt More Confident When She Was ‘Fat and Chubby’

Khloé Kardashian is speaking candidly about her body image and weight loss journey over the years.

The Kardashians star, 40, opened up to guest Remi Bader on the March 26 episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, revealing that she’s struggled with external pressures about her body since losing weight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I tell one of my girlfriends, she works with me, we were both bigger and now that we’re smaller, we’re athletic smaller,” she said. “We’ll always joke and be like, ‘I was so much more confident when I was fat and chubby.’” Kardashian added, “Now in a bathing suit I’m like, ‘Oh, do you see this?’ It’s nuts.”

Khloé Kardashian is seen on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

“It’s crazy that we’re so mean to ourselves, but I think so much of it is society constantly nitpicking you,” the Good American co-founder continued. “Whether it’s … you’re thinner, ‘How dare you get so thin?’ but when you’re bigger they call you all these names, they shame you. That’s when you sort of just have to throw your hands up in the air.”

Kardashian has been open about her body image journey through the years but said she’s learned “not one size fits all” when it comes to weight loss. It wasn’t until she got deep into her fitness journey that the reality personality was able to get “control” of her weight.

Play video

“It’s not that easy,” she insisted. “I’ve been working out for like 10 years but it’s baby steps. It took me a very long time to get where I am, and people forget that.” There’s plenty of work to be done “within” as well. “Your brain is a muscle and you have to retrain that to even love yourself, to look at yourself,” she said.

Even after putting in the work internally and at the gym, Kardashian faced complaints online that she was “not the same person” anymore as she lost weight. “They always were like, ‘We liked the fat Khloé.’ Like, well, that’s not nice either,” she pointed out. “Always as if I let so many people down. But you just have to worry about not letting yourself down.”