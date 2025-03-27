Khloé Kardashian is keeping it tame in the bedroom.

The mother of two got real about her lack of a sex life on the March 20 episode of The Kardashians, joking that she is essentially a “born-again” virgin after years of abstinence.

As Khloé, 40, spoke with Chris Appleton and sister Kim Kardashian, 44, about their trip to Tuscany, the hairstylist joked that he and Kim needed to get Khloé should get “laid” during their Italian getaway.

“You’re obsessed with knowing that I haven’t had sex,” Khloé told Appleton, 41, turning to her sister to say, “He loves that I haven’t had sex in so many years.” She insisted that while she “can get someone to have sex with” her, she didn’t “want to have sex.”

Khloé Kardashian is seen on May 16, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall /GC Images)

Khloé continued in a confessional, “I just haven’t been intimate in quite a long time. So we’re going back to square one.” She joked, “I’ll marry my bed. I know who I’m coming home to every night, I know you’re just gonna be there for me and snuggle me whenever I want. And you won’t talk back.”

Khloé has been open about her lack of a love life since her split with ex-fiancé Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares children True, 6, and Tatum, 2. The Good American co-founder was also married to ex-husband Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016.

During a candid conversation with sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, in a January episode of her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, the reality personality admitted, “I don’t care about dating.”

Khloé Kardashian attends Michael Rubin’s 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)

“I feel like my kids are…yes mine are younger than yours but they’re just my top priority. And I don’t care about dating,” she told Disick, who shares three children with Kourtney. “I don’t know what will happen in a couple years or next year, I don’t know.”

“But I’m not dating, I don’t care to,” she continued. “My focus is on just my kids. But I think if I wasn’t in my situation, I’d be like, ‘You’re so full of s—.’ But I totally get it and to me, I think it’s the smartest thing.”



The Kardashians premieres new episodes on Thursdays on Hulu.