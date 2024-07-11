Khloé Kardashian is opening up about her fitness journey on The Kardashians, admitting during this week's episode that she would have taken Ozempic if the trendy diabetes drug and weight loss tool was available when she initially was trying to lose weight.

During the July 11 episode of the Kardashian family's Hulu show, the youngest Kardashian sister, 40, spoke about her passion for working out and fitness while visiting the Fabletics office as part of her partnership with the athletic wear brand. "Working out is something that makes me happy, and to do something that is this authentic to me, something that I genuinely love, makes my heart so happy," Kardashian said in a confessional.

(Photo: Khloé Kardashian attends Michael Rubin's 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Before she found her love of fitness, Kardashian tried plenty of other methods of losing weight that weren't as effective. "When I was bigger, if they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it, cause I tried any other thing," she continued. "I tried any fad weight loss trend except for the real thing that actually works, and that's a lifestyle change."

Now, looking back, Kardashian said she wants to "encourage healthiness" over "the number on a scale." The Good American co-founder explained, "I just think people should be active. I don't really care what your size is. You should just be healthy and stronger for yourself."

(Photo: Khloé Kardashian is seen on May 16, 2023, in New York City. - Photo by Raymond Hall /GC Images)

During her meeting with the Fabletics team, Kardashian revealed she's big into "circuit training with cardio intervals" lately, "so I'm always spiking my heart rate up and down." If the reality star is preparing for a photoshoot in which she knows she'll be "showing a lot of skin," she revealed she does take her workouts up a notch. "And then I always celebrate with a full large pizza," she added of the balance she's found in life. "Just cheese – I'm a kid's menu type of girl."

Aligning with companies and partnerships she actually agrees with has been a major lesson for the TV personality over the years. "When people dangle a nice check in front of your face and you're supposed to do a post for something, yes, that's so enticing. I get it," she confessed during Thursday's episode. "When we first started this show, I was so excited anyone wanted me for anything. I definitely took the money and ran back in the early 2000s. But you learn your lessons, you also learn the value of your platform, how powerful your voice is. ... And I just don't want to throw away people's money."

The Kardashians drops new episodes Thursdays on Hulu.