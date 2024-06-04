Khloé Kardashian Says She's 'Working My Way Back' After Injury

Khloé Kardashian is slowly working her back into her normal workout routine following an injury that caused her to take a hiatus. The 39-year-old Good American founder revealed the incident happened a few months back. "I hurt myself and couldn't workout the way I wanted to for almost 2 months," The Kardashians star shared via Instagram on Sunday, June 2. "Working my way back little by little...a few more weeks and I'll be there." Kardashian added that she's determined to regain her fitness routine in full. "I have to stay ready so I don't need to get ready," she wrote in the post. She also shared footage of herself working out with her personal trainer, Don Brooks.

Kardashian has been open about how working out and focusing on her health and wellness has contributed to her staying mentally stable amid difficult times, especially those she's had to live out publicly. She's constantly posting her workouts on social media, and she can often be seen in training or in the gym on her family's Hulu reality series.

During a Snapchat Q&A session with fans recently, she called exercising her "therapy" in response to a question about how she handles pressure. "Working out is my therapy," she said, "For me, it's the best way to cope with stress." She added: "It keeps me focused. It keeps me strong physically and mentally." The conversation was caught by Page Six.

She's openly shared her opposition to diets. While the sisters are known for their love of salads, Khloe has insisted she does not believe in diets. Instead, she says she eats what she wants and works out to maintain balance.

Kardashian's obsession with working out began amid the height of her marital trouble with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom. She says she turned to the gym and working out because, at the time, her weight and fitness goals were the only things she could "control."