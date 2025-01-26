Khloé Kardashian Debuts New Short Hairdo That Earns Snark From Scott Disick

Scott Disick is coming for Khloé Kardashian’s new ‘do. Amid the announcement of her new podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, the reality star and business mogul decided to change things up with her hair. Kardashian, 40, showed off her new bob haircut on Instagram alongside the caption “Bobby” on Jan. 24. There was much praise from fans and famous friends, including Disick, the former longtime boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three kids.

“Love a good bob,” Disick wrote with a red heart emoji. The comment comes just a couple of weeks after Disick appeared on the first episode of Kardashian’s podcast. Even despite Disick no longer being with her sister, the two have remained close over the years. Their friendship was even center stage on an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians celebrating Disick’s 40th birthday.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s bob was a pretty surprising move. She’s been known for her long, luscious brown locks, which she even posed in the day before. While it is different to see her with short hair, she can certainly rock the look. Other famous friends to comment on the bob include Chlöe Bailey, who said she was “obsessed with the bob.”

On top of her new podcast, Khloé Kardashian also recently debuted her new fragrance, XO Khloé, at Ulta Beauty. She shared photos on Instagram celebrating the launch in December ahead of the holidays with mother Kris Jenner, her daughter True, and niece Dream. Kardashian is staying as busy as always. It’s a new year with new projects, and it seems like she just wants a bit of a change. It’s only a matter of time before she changes something else, and it will be exciting to see what she does next.

It’s likely fans will be seeing Kardashian’s new bob on upcoming episodes of The Kardashians on Hulu. The reality series was renewed for a sixth and seventh season last summer, with Season 6 premiering in February. It might not be a while until the bob makes its debut, though, since she did just get it cut, meaning that Season 7 will be the season to look out for. Of course, there will still be some entertaining moments in Season 6 that fans will be able to look out for, and probably more moments with Kardashian and Scott Disick and their fan-favorite friendship.