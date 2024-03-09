'The Kardashians' Season 5 Announces Premiere - Watch the First Teaser Trailer

The Kardashian family is back and better than ever. Hulu has released a brand new teaser for the highly-anticipated fifth season of The Kardashians, with Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie in the desert against a horizon background and looking pretty golden. The new season is set to premiere on May 23, meaning that it won't be long until fans are reunited with the famous family.

Per Hulu, the official synopsis for The Kardashians Season 5 reads: "Just when you think life can't get any faster in the Kardashian-Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris."

Season 5 of The Kardashians has been a long time coming. Hulu renewed the reality series through Season 6 in May 2023, meaning that new episodes will be dropping just over a year after the renewal. The Season 4 finale, which included Kourtney and Travis Barker's gender reveal over the summer. The couple welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, on Nov. 1.

From the sounds of the synopsis, the new season will show Kourtney and Barker's lives with their new baby and likely how their kids from previous relationships are doing with the new addition. It's also possible that the season will give fans a peak at Kim on American Horror Story: Delicate, whether filming it or doing other work behind the scenes in preparation. Meanwhile, there are many other things that could be included in Season 5, and fans won't want to miss out. Even after almost 20 years, keeping up with the Kardashians is still so intriguing. Pun intended.

Hopefully it won't be long until an actual trailer is released so fans can get a taste of the drama and more that will very likely be happening in Season 5. However, that desert teaser is definitely eye-catching and is on par with the tagline "New Horizons Await." Make sure to catch Season 5 premiere of The Kardashians on May 23 only on Hulu. The first four seasons are streaming now if anyone wants to catch up beforehand or simply want a refresher on what the family has been up to.