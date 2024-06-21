Khloé Kardashian Promises She'll 'Be Married Again' After Tristan Thompson Split

Khloé Kardashian knows she'll get her happily ever after one day! The Kardashians star, 39, opened up about her decision to hold off on dating following her split from Tristan Thompson in 2022 during Thursday's episode of the Kardashian family's Hulu show.

Asked about her family's belief that she needs to get out more, Khloé said in the June 20 episode, "Who knows what other people think? But I'm happy!" The Good American co-founder then assured she's "100%" positive that she will find love again in the future. "I can't tap out now, I'm not even 40!" she joked, adding, "One day, I will be married again, I love love. I will get my fairytale."

(Photo: The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

She continued, "I know one day that will happen but I'm just not right there right now... I love sharing my life with me, with my kids. I don't need anyone. When I'm at the place when I wanna date, I will. And trust me, if I like the person, I'll publicize it!"

Khloé also revealed during this week's episode that she didn't want her romantic life to affect daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 23 months, who have already had to navigate her complex relationship with their father. The Revenge Body star dated Thompson on and off between 2016 and 2022, with the NBA player becoming embroiled in numerous cheating scandals throughout their relationship.

(Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

"I don't want to f-k up my kids. So much has already transpired that could potentially f-k them up that I don't want to add to that by bringing somebody new to mix 'cause so far, people have been very disappointing," the mother of two explained. "I'm just not gonna open myself up the same way that I once did, but I don't think there's anything wrong with that. I also think that's what growing up is, you learn to protect yourself."

Also during Thursday's episode, Khloé revealed the kind of energy she was looking for in a future partner, using ex-husband Lamar Odom's courting of her as an example. "The best thing Lamar did – well, not the best thing, he did a lot of good things – but when I wouldn't give him my number but then he found out that we had the same business manager," she recalled of her NBA player ex, to whom she was married from 2009 to 2015. "And then [he] was hounding Lester for my info. It was a turn-on, it's sexy... you want a little aggressiveness."

The Kardashians streams new episodes every Thursday on Hulu.